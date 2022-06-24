American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 109.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in American Water Works by 45.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

