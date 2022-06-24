American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Well traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73. 18,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,514,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $101,370.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,503,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,335.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $629,135.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,373,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,286 shares of company stock worth $1,420,105. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Well by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

