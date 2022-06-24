Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.21

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.31. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 2,714 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,807,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

