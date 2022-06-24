Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $111,220.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

