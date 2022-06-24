Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,386,548 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £32.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

