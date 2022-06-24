Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,386,548 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £32.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.81.
Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)
