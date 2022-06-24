Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Amphenol by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

NYSE:APH opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

