Analysts Offer Predictions for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

SILV opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,419,421 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1,392.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,462,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,400 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,251 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,806,000 after purchasing an additional 547,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 913,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

