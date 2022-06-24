Analysts Set Expectations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.13). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of ACAD opened at $14.72 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $217,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.