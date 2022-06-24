Analyzing Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.68 -$20.07 million N/A N/A Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Hudson Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AgileThought and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Volatility and Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgileThought beats Hudson Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Hudson Capital (Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

