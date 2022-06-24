Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

