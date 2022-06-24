Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.74

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as low as C$5.75. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 31,096 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$251.83 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

