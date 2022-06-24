Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $101.51

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.51 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.05). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 106,955 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of £102.38 million and a PE ratio of 17.21.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.54%.
Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.
