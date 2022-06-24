Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.11 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

