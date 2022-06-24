Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $570.39

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 570.39 ($6.99) and traded as low as GBX 512.55 ($6.28). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.49), with a volume of 11,383 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 546.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 570.39. The company has a market cap of £126.40 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

