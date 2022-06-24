Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $121,410.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $121,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.
APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.