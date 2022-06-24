Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $121,410.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $121,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 107,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 671.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

