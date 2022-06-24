Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 4th Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

