Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 280,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $5,984,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

