Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

