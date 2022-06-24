Archaea Energy Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Archaea Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

