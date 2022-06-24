Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.44

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and traded as high as $3.51. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 2,042 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.45.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF)
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
