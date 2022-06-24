Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,067,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $160.04 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

