Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.54

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.54 and traded as low as C$11.82. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 235,385 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at C$46,117,267.95.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

