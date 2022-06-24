Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.28. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 415,038 shares trading hands.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

