Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATHA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of ATHA opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.28.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 183.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

