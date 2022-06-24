Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $6.23 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
