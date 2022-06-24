Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $6.23 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

