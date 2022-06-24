AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,154.65.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,108.64 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,441.83 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,037.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,003.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

