Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$1.03. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE)
Featured Articles
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.