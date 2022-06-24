Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 854,821 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASM. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price target (up from $1.40) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

