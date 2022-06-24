Avondale Wealth Management Has $209,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.04 and its 200-day moving average is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

