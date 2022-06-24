Avondale Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

