Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.
NYSE AZRE opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $28.14.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
