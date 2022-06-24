Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE AZRE opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.80. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $28.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.