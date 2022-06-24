B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.30. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 11,277 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.95.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
