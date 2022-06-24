B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.54

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.30. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 11,277 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.95.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

