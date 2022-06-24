B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $253,200.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

RILY opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 194,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 667.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 168,935 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,148,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

