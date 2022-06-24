B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 15,768 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,153.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $45.33 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.