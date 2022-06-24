Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBLN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.
Shares of Babylon stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Babylon has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $16.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Babylon in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Babylon by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $320,315,000.
About Babylon (Get Rating)
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
