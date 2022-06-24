BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($10.60).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.02) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 764 ($9.36) on Friday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 514.66 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 800.40 ($9.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 759.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 672.39.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

