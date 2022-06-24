Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $242.04

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.04 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 229.35 ($2.81). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 229.35 ($2.81), with a volume of 274,537 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.27.

In other Banco Santander news, insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £139,000 ($170,259.68).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

