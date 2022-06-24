Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Barclays cut their target price on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 651.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

BAND opened at $21.21 on Friday. Bandwidth has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

