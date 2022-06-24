Bank of America Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $196.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America to $196.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $357.87.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.54. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.