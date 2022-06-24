Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.97

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $16.87. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 9,411 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 30.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

