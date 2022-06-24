Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.97

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $16.87. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 9,411 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.49.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 30.87%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
