Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Barclays’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 31.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Barclays by 216.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

