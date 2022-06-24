Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $12.98. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 20,397 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.