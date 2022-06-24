Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $12.98. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 20,397 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
