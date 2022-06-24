Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.77

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $15.68. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 89,199 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $156.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

