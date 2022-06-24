Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.77

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $15.68. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 89,199 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $156.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
