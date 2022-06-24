BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.50

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.50 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 35.85 ($0.44). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 36.40 ($0.45), with a volume of 128,333 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of £160.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.50.
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.
