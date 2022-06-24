Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,558,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,956,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after acquiring an additional 429,543 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after buying an additional 191,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after buying an additional 1,769,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $49.50 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

