Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2,594.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

