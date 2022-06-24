Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

