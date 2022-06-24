Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Visa by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 383,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $84,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day moving average is $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $373.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

