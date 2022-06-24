BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.41 and traded as low as C$10.28. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 33,500 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 15.33.
About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
