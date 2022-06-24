Bennett Selby Investments LP Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.00.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.